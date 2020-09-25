Bigg boss today: Robots were winners, Noel goes to Jail

Bigg boss season 4 Telugu is going on like a super express as the dose of tasks and entertainment increased in recent episodes.

Robots were winners:

The episode started with the funny episode of Avinsash cheating Amma Rajasekhar and getting the charge. Amma Rajsekhar got surprised and spoke in a funny tone that he will never trust Avinash in life. Later Gangavva offered food to the humans’ team and got charging. The task that started in the afternoon of the previous day continued for almost 24 hours till the afternoon of the next day. Int he morning, there was battle for washrooms and water. However, by the time of game completion, Abhijit and Gangavva retained some charging and so Bigg boss announced robots team as winners. Robots team was so elated and celebrated the victory by hugging each other. However, Humans team also put equal efforts and received appreciation from Bigg boss for putting up their best efforts. After the task, all the housemates were seen tired and relaxing for some time.

Gangavva becomes super active:

Gangavva who was seen weak somedays ago now became super active. She participated in the task very well. She even used her physical force at one point on contestants like Monal. She even tried to trick humans team by asking them to use washrooms. After the task also she was seen chiding Sujatha and verbally fighting with Avinash.

The best and worst performers:

Bigg boss asked the housemates to name 4 best performers in the robots vs humans task. Abhijit, Gangavva, Harika and Avinash were chosen as the best performers. Probably these are the contenders for next captaincy. Bigg boss asked to name one member from the humans team as the worst performer. Noel named himself for suggesting Divi to use washroom which changed the entire game. Many others named Divi for being gullible. Amma Rajasekhar named himself for getting cheated by Avinash.

Noel goes to Jail:

As per final decision, Noel is named as the worst performer and so Bigg boss punished him with imprisonment. The jail had washroom. Noel should be given only ragi soup as breakfast, lunch and dinner. He should not be given even the tea of coffee. However, Noel maintained composure inside the jail. He even tuned and sang a song. Rest of the housemates like Amma Rajasekhar and Divi gave company to Noel by singing and dancing.

Overall, it was an interesting and engaging episode.