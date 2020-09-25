3rd wild card in 4th season of Bigg boss Telugu

Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 already had two wild-card entry contestants i.e. Avinash and Sai. Now there will be a 3rd wild card entry into the house, as shown in the promo of today’s episode.

Actress Swathi Deekshith is going to join the house as third wild card entry into the house. This Hyderabadi girl has worked in Telugu and Tamil movies. Swathi was the title winner of TV show Andamaina Bhamalu. She worked in films like Ladies & Gentleman (Telugu), and Simba (Tamil). She also acted in films like Allari Naresh’s Jump Jilani.

Already with 2 wild cards in the house and 2 contestants leaving the house, so far 16 members are there in the house even after 2 weeks. With Swathi joining, there will be 17 contestants. We need to wait and see how she is going to play the game.