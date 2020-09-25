Sai Pallavi’s back to back Telugu projects

Sai Pallavi shot fame with Premam and Fidaa in Tollywood and she never looked back. Though her films failed at the box-office, the performance of this young actress never disappointed the audience. Sai Pallavi is now charging Rs 2 crores and she is gearing up to sign a heap of films. The actress is shooting for Naga Chaitanya’s Love Story and will soon join the sets of Rana Daggubati’s Viraata Parvam. Both these projects are expected to release early next year.

Sai Pallavi is in talks to romance Nani in Shyam Singha Roy. The talks are in final stages and the actress already gave her nod for the film. Sai Pallavi will also play Chiranjeevi’s sister in Vedhalam remake which will be directed by Meher Ramesh. Sai Pallavi will also romance Sharwanand in Kishore Tirumala’s film that will roll next year. Sai Pallavi has her dairy full for the year 2021 as of now and she is in talks for some more projects. They are in discussion stages currently.