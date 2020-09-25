Is Sushant Singh Rajput death case sidelined?

The demise of Sushant Singh Rajput left the whole nation in deep shock. It even created a nationwide outrage and the media was overfocused on the case. The Centre handed over the case to the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate officials entered the investigation after there were allegations of money laundering. The case took an ugly turn after a series of drug chats surfaced and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials took over the case. Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was arrested in the case after several sensational revelations took place.

With the arrival of the drug angle, the were no traces of CBI investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The media too is completely focused on the actresses who are involved in drugs. Sushant Singh Rajput’s family is demanding to investigate the culprits behind his demise. There are no updates in the case from the past couple of weeks. A section of media started reporting that Sushant Singh Rajput too consumed drugs and he would have been jailed if he is alive. Some of the Bollywood celebrities are demanding justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’s family. Hope CBI finds the facts soon and discloses them to the world.