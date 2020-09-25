YCP MPs aiming at getting security removed for Rebel Raju

Everyday, there is an interesting development in the ongoing clash between rebel MP Raghu Rama Raju and the rest of YSRCP MPs in Delhi. The Parliament has been postponed but the conflict between these MPs is not going away. Now, YCP Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh made a complaint to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asking for removal of security for RRR. Suresh says that after getting high level security, Rebel Raju was threatening and frightening all others.

Suresh told the Speaker that RRR was terrifying him by threatening to remove his skin. Also, Nandigam Suresh played his ultimate Dalit card and told the Speaker that Raghu Rama Raju has also abused and named him by caste. It implies that Suresh wants action against Rajugaru under the atrocities laws as well.

It is clear that the latest complaint by Suresh is a reaction to RRR’s privilege notice given to the Lok Sabha Speaker. Raju has complained and provided videos telling the Speaker that Nandigam Suresh made unparliamentary and defamatory comments against him and that suitable action may be initiated against him.

RRR has got higher security for himself sanctioned by the Speaker and Centre after presenting proofs that the YSRCP MLAs, Ministers and MPs were threatening and filing cases against him. Several YCP MLAs in the Narsapur Lok Sabha seat have also threatened. Raju gained upper hand on YCP by getting higher security by Central agencies. But now, the YCP has targetted to get it removed going by how the Nandigam Suresh row is being used to take on RRR.