Rashmika Mandanna gets two challenging roles

Kannada beauty Rashmika Mandanna shot fame with Chalo in Tollywood and she scored super hits like Geetha Govindam, Sarileru Neekevvaru and Bheeshma. The actress is very much in demand and she is in talks for several interesting roles. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady in Allu Arjun’s upcoming movie Pushpa and the shoot starts from November. The look test of Rashmika Mandanna has been conducted recently and her look got finalized.

Rashmika Mandanna is also the leading lady beside Ram Charan in Acharya. The look test of Charan and Rashmika will be done next week. The actress will complete her portions of the shoot in October along with Ram Charan. Rashmika Mandanna for the first time is playing back to back de-glam and challenging roles in her career. It is heard that Rashmika plays Allu Arjun’s wife in Pushpa and has an interesting role to play. Her role in Acharya is crisp but it is said to be engaging. The actress is gearing up to play two back to back challenging roles in her career.