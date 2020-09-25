Venkaiah Naidu enquiries about Balu health

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has talked to the doctors to enquire about the health condition of noted playback singer SP Balasubramaniam. Naidu spoke to the doctors of MGM Hospital in Chennai.

The Vice President called up the hospital following reports on the deteriorating condition of Bapu’s health. Aged around 74 years, Balu has been suffering from severe lung infection ever since he was infected with Covid. Though he recovered from the virus, his general health has been failing.

Mr Venkaiah Naidu suggested to the MGM doctors to arrange for better medical treatment if needed. He prayed for the speedy recovery of Balu.

Hailing from the Nellore district, Balu and Venkaiah Naidu share a close association with each other for several decades. They both used to take part together in several programmes.

Being a famous singer in Indian film industry, the music lovers all over the country are praying for the recovery of Balu. Bollywood hero Salman Khan has also said his prayers for Balu’s health.

As of now, Balu was still receiving treatment with artificial lung support through ECMO.