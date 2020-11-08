Bigg boss today: Kamal Hassan saves Harika

Bigg boss season 4 is going on like a bumpy ride nowadays. Some espides are good but some are pale. Most of the netizens are accusing the arbitrariness of Bigg boss makers in the eliminations, saving some contestants and showing bias by giving opportunities to only selected few.

Shining light and fading light:

Nagarjuna asked each of the housemates to tell who, in their opinion, is a shining light and who the fading light in this house is.

Abhijit gave the shining light tag to Monal and the fading light tag to Amma Rajasekhar.

Ariyana gave the tag of the shining light to Avinash and the tag of the fading light to Abhijit. The way she articulated the reasons for this was really good. It seems Ariyana is one contestant who has so much clarity on the game in this house.

Nagarjuna put a question to Monal as well as Akhil whether the other person is just a friend or more than a friend. Both of them answered that the other person is ‘just a friend’. Then Monal gave the tag of the shining light to Akhil and the fading light tag to Ariyana. In addition to Monal, most of the housemates opined Ariyana’s captaincy was a dictatorship.

Sohail gave the tag of shining light to Mehboob, as expected, and, given the fading light tag to Ariyana, which is also as expected.

Avinash gave the tag of shining light to Ariyana and fading light to Monal.

Harika gave the shining light tag to Lasya and the fading light tag to Avinash.

Lasya, in turn, gave the shining light tag to Harika and gave the fading tag to Ariyana.

Mehboob gave the shining light tag to Sohail and the fading light tag to Ariyana.

Amma Rajasekhar gave the shining light tag to Ariyana for supporting him during the T-stand task. He gave the tag of fading light to Akhil.

Akhil, in turn, gave the fading light to Amma and he gave shining light to Monal, as expected.

Kamal Hassan’s entry:

Today is the birthday of Kamal Hassan, the host of Bigg boss Tamil. So, makers of the show tried some innovation by engaging both the shows on the same screen. While Bigg boss Tamil is going on Nagarjuna from Bigg boss Telugu connected with him and the housemates of the both houses were introduced to each other.

Finally Kamal Hassan saved Harika for this week.