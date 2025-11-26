Bigger Targets for Naga Chaitanya’s Vrushakarma

Akkineni youngster Naga Chaitanya delivered Thandel this year and he is now focused on Vrushakarma, a mystic thriller. Virupaksha fame Karthik Varma Dandu is the director and the shoot is happening at a decent pace. The film’s release date is yet to be announced and the makers are spending lavishly on the product. As per the update, the film’s final budget would cross Rs 100 crores and Vrushakarma is the costliest attempt in the career of Naga Chaitanya.

The makers are yet to close the theatrical and non-theatrical deals. They are not in a hurry and are confident on the product. The producers have kept their other projects aside and are focused completely on the film. Naga Chaitanya too is not in a hurry to sign other films and he will take up new projects only after the release of Vrushakarma. Massive sets are constructed and some of the top technicians are working for the film. Meenakshi Chaudhary is the heroine and BVSN Prasad is the music composer. The film is expected to release in summer 2026. For Naga Chaitanya’s Vrushakarma, the targets are set bigger.