Home > Movie News

NBK111 Launched Spectacularly

Published on November 26, 2025 by swathy

NBK111 Launched Spectacularly

When Nandamuri Balakrishna joins hands with Gopichand Malineni, fireworks are guaranteed, and this time, the sparks are set to light up an entire era. The star-director combination that delivered the roaring success Veera Simha Reddy is back, and their new project, #NBK111, is tipped to be a historical action drama.

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru of Vriddhi Cinemas, the film stars Nayanthara as the leading lady. The film’s official launch event took place in Hyderabad. The launch began on a spectacular note as AP Ministers Anagani Satya Prasad and Gottipati Ravi Kumar officially presented the script to the makers. Veteran filmmaker B Gopal gave the first clap. Balakrishna’s daughter Tejaswini powered up the camera, setting the stage for the opening shot, which was directed collaboratively by Boyapati Sreenu, Bobby, and Buchi Babu.

Gopichand Malineni reportedly penned a larger-than-life entertainer to present Balakrishna in a ferocious avatar with drama, action, emotion, and visual brilliance woven into an expansive period backdrop, #NBK111 is sure to please the audiences of all sections. The special poster released by the makers designate the powerful character to be portrayed by Balakrishna as mightiest king in the movie. He is seen holding powerful weapons here.

The movie will go on floors soon.

