Raja Saab nowhere near to Recent Chartbusters

Published on November 26, 2025 by sankar

Raja Saab nowhere near to Recent Chartbusters

The recent songs from Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and Ram Charan’s Peddi emerged as huge chartbusters. They reported a record number of views and there are thousands of reels made on Instagram. Both the songs made huge noise and they continue to top the music charts. Then came the first single from Raja Saab and it comes on the lines of ‘Rebel Saab’. Between huge expectations, the song has emerged as a huge disappointment.

The song is nowhere near to the recent chartbusters of Tollywood biggies. The team came to know about the feedback and they are in plans to release the second single very soon. A romantic number will be released in the first week of December and the arrangements are being made. Thaman was trolled badly for composing a bad tune for Raja Saab. Except Prabhas’ screen presence and charm, the first single of Raja Saab offered nothing. Raja Saab is slated for January 9th, 2026 release. Maruthi is the director and People Media Factory are the producers.

