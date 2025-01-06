Biggest pan-Indian films of 2025

2025 has a list of biggies releasing and we have a list of pan-Indian releases for the year:

Game Changer: Ram Charan and Shankar are teaming up for Game Changer. The expectations are big on the film and the film will release on January 10th. Kiara Advani is the heroine and the film will head for a big release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1: Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film is Hari Hara Veera Mallu and the makers announced that the film would head for a pan-Indian release in summer. The film was delayed by years and it is said to be a periodic drama.

Coolie: Superstar Rajinikanth is teaming up with sensational director Lokesh Kanagaraj for an action drama titled Coolie. The film is in the final stages of shoot and it will hit the screens on May 1st. Sun Pictures are the producers.

Thug Life: Padmashri Kamal Haasan and legendary director Mani Ratnam are teaming up after decades for Thug Life and the teaser was pretty impressive. This high voltage actioner will release on June 5th in all the Indian languages.

Sikandar: It has been a while since Salman Khan scored a solid hit. He is teaming up with AR Murugadoss for an action drama titled Sikandar. The film is slated for Eid 2025 release and Sikandar will also have a grand release in South languages.

War 2: Tollywood actor NTR replaced Tiger Shroff in the franchise of War and Hrithik Roshan reprises himself. The stylish action drama is high on expectations and the film releases on August 14th, 2025 in all the Indian languages. Ayan Mukerji is the director.

Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty has been given a bigger budget after the super success of Kantara. The sequel for the film titled Kantara 2 is slated for October 2nd release. Rishab is the director and Hombale Films are producing this expensive attempt.

Raja Saab: Prabhas is currently the biggest pan-Indian star of the nation. His next film is Raja Saab and the film is expected to release for Dasara this year. Though the film was planned for summer release, the release is pushed. The new date will be announced soon.

Akhanda 2: Akhanda is a massive hit in Telugu and the film was widely watched on OTT platforms and on small screens in other languages. The makers of Akhanda 2 are planning a pan-Indian release for the film during Dasara. Balakrishna is the lead actor and Boyapati Sreenu is the director.

Jaat: After the super success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol is working with Tollywood director Gopichand Malineni. The film is planned on a record budget and it will be released in all the Indian languages this year. The makers will announce the release date soon.

Kubera: Dhanush enjoys craze in all the languages. His upcoming film Kubera directed by Sekhar Kammula will release across the nation. The release date will be announced soon.

Indian 3: Indian 2 is a huge debacle and it is an embarassment for Shankar and Kamal Haasan. But the team completed most of the shoot of Indian 3. The makers are in plans to release the film in theatres this year. The release date will be announced soon.