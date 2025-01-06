India Detects First Cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Bengaluru

India has reported its first two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory virus, in Bengaluru. An eight-month-old baby and a three-month-old infant have been identified with the infection. Both children are from Bengaluru Rural district and have no recent travel history. The eight-month-old is currently recovering at Bengaluru Baptist Hospital.

What is HMPV?

HMPV is a respiratory virus that causes flu-like symptoms such as cough, fever, and difficulty in breathing. It mainly affects young children, the elderly, and people with weak immune systems. The virus spreads through droplets from coughs or sneezes and direct contact with infected individuals.

Government’s Response

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is closely monitoring the situation. Health departments in Karnataka, Delhi, and Kerala have been put on alert. Authorities have assured the public that there is no need to panic, as HMPV is not a new virus and is already known in India.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will continue to track HMPV trends throughout the year to ensure the country is prepared for any potential outbreaks of respiratory illnesses.

HMPV Surge in China

Meanwhile, China is facing a surge in HMPV cases, especially among children. Photos and videos of people wearing masks in crowded hospitals in northern Chinese provinces have surfaced on social media, reminding many of the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak. However, Chinese authorities have downplayed the situation, calling it a seasonal winter occurrence.

Beijing has issued a statement to address concerns. China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said, “Respiratory infections tend to peak during the winter season.” She reassured citizens and tourists, stating, “I can assure you that the Chinese government cares about the health of Chinese citizens and foreigners coming to China. It is safe to travel in China.”

India’s Stand on HMPV

India, which was severely affected by COVID-19, is closely monitoring the situation. Dr. Atul Goel, a senior official from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), has urged people not to panic. He said, “Metapneumovirus is like any other respiratory virus which causes the common cold. In the very old and the very young, it could cause flu-like symptoms.”

Dr. Goel added, “We have analysed data on respiratory outbreaks within the country. There is no substantial increase in December 2024 data, and no cases have been reported in large numbers from any of our institutions.”

Global Response

The World Health Organization (WHO) has not issued any statement on the HMPV outbreak in China, and no global health emergency has been declared. However, neighboring countries like Hong Kong, Cambodia, and Taiwan are strictly monitoring the situation. Hong Kong has reported a few cases of HMPV.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), HMPV is a respiratory virus that causes upper and lower respiratory infections. It affects people of all ages but is most severe in young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath. In severe cases, it can lead to bronchitis or pneumonia.

What Should You Do?

Health experts advise staying calm, as HMPV usually causes mild symptoms similar to the common cold. However, parents of young children, the elderly, and those with weak immunity should take extra precautions, such as maintaining good hygiene, avoiding close contact with sick individuals, and seeking medical help if symptoms worsen.