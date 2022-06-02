Bikini Pic: Sara Ali Khan is a Stunner

Bollywood beauty Sara Ali Khan is a fitness freak and she never skips hitting the gym. The actress loves to slip into the pool in a two-piece bikini and her bikini pictures went viral in the past. The actress looked super hot and gorgeous in a colorful two-piece bikini. Sara Ali Khan showcased her perfect abs and curves in the click. The actress is known to be quite active on social media. Sara Ali Khan is currently holidaying in Istanbul. The actress was rushed with comments for the post on Instagram. She is currently shooting for Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and she has a film lined up with Vicky Kaushal.

