Andhra CM launches mobile app to curb corruption

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched a new mobile application to curb corruption in the state.

If any government officer demands a bribe, the citizens can lodge their complaint on the ‘ACB 14400’ app.

The Chief Minister said anyone who were asked for bribe from anyone and anywhere including Collector’s office, RDO’s office, Sub-Registrar’s office, Mandal level office, Police Station, Village/Ward Secretariats, Volunteers, should download ACB 14400 app and record the conversation through audio or video and this would reach Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). He added that ACB would directly report to the Chief Minister’s Office.

‘ACB 14400’ application is available in Google Play Store for download. An OTP will be sent to a mobile number and once it’s registered, the app is ready for use. There are two key features in the app. One is to live record a photo, audio or video and lodge a complaint instantly and another is to send the documents, photos, videos and other proofs and lodge a complaint.

A reference number would be sent to the registered mobile number once the complaint is lodged. An IOS version of the app would be released soon.

During the Spandana video conference held with district Collectors and Superintendents of Police at his camp office here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said there should be no scope for corruption in the state. He said the government has taken many initiatives in this regard.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the state government has disbursed Rs 1.41 lakh crore directly into the accounts of the beneficiaries transparently without corruption and discrimination. He claimed that this had never happened in the history of Andhra Pradesh or in any state in the country.

Jagan Mohan Reddy made it clear every Collector and SP is responsible for curbing corruption and everyone should work with dedication and respond to the complaints. He said it is the responsibility of everyone to deliver corruption free governance and added that stringent action would be taken against anyone who resorts to corruption.