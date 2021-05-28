Bimbisara First Glimpse: Kalyan Ram In An Imposing Look !

The title and first glimpse of hero Nandamuri Kalyan Ram are unveiled marking the occasion of NTR’s 98th birth anniversary.

#NKR18 is titled ‘Bimbisara’ and Kalyan Ram looks in a powerful avatar. With dead bodies scattered all over, Kalyan Ram makes impact with his imposing look. It’s a never before and completely new look that the Nandamuri hero was ever seen.

Kalyan Ram plays a barbarian king in this is a time travel movie laced with socio fantasy elements. It portrays the journey from ‘Evil To Good.’ The glimpse definitely raises the curiosity on the plot and space it falls in.

Mallidi Vashist is the director and it’s his directorial debut.

Kalyan Ram will be romancing Catherine and Samyuktha Menon in the movie while Chirantan Bhatt will render the tunes.

Hari Krishna K is bankrolling ‘Bimbisara’ under NTR Arts banner.