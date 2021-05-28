PM Modi appreciates TRS MP Santosh!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated TRS Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar for his initiative “Green India Challenge” which is aimed to increase green cover across the country.

PM Modi sent an appreciation letter to Santosh on Friday.

Modi also opined that people’s participation is necessary to make the program like Green India Challenge successful and Santosh could ensure people participation through his initiative and Challenge.

PM felt that “Vruksha Vedam book published by Santosh could educate, people and especially youth to understand the holistic relationship between nature and Mankind.

Santosh Kumar thanked PM for encouragement, support and recognition to Green India Challenge & Vruksha Vedam.