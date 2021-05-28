Prashanth Varma’s Big Announcement On His Birthday

It’s really tough for any director to think differently and pen novel stories every time. However, director Prashanth Varma is showing his creativity with each new movie. Made his mark with debut directorial Awe, he later made Kalki and Zombie Reddy which both received good reception from critics. Zombie Reddy became a commercial success as well.

It’s Prashanth Varma’s birthday tomorrow and the makers of PV4 have come up with big announcement. His new directorial venture to be made with a first of its kind genre in Telugu will have its title announcement tomorrow at 9:09 AM.

The makers will announce cast and crew of the movie later.