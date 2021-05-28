Megastar demands a Bharat Ratna for NTR

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao happens to be the most successful actor and politician across the Telugu community. It is his 98th birth anniversary and several celebrities, politicians reminded the legendary actor on the occasion. Megastar Chiranjeevi took his Twitter and demanded a Bharat Ratna for NTR which happens to be the highest civilian award for any Indian. Though the Telugu community has been demanding a Bharat Ratna for NTR’s exceptional contribution, the Centre ignored it over these years.

Megastar revealed that it would be a pride for every Telugu person if NTR ls honored with Bharat Ratna. He also reminded that the 100th birth anniversary of NTR is arriving and the Centre should reconsider the request. With the coronavirus pandemic all over, none of the Nandamuri family members visited NTR Ghat to pay their tributes which happens every year.