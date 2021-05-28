Balakrishna emotional speech in TDP Mahanadu

TDP MLA and hero Nandamuri Balakrishna has made a stirring speech in the party ‘Digital Mahanadu’ on the second and final day today. He began offering rich tributes to NTR on the occasion of his 98th birth anniversary. NTR has remained a source of huge inspiration for him all through.

Balakrishna asserted that if NTR was alive today, he would be greatly pained at the present deplorable situation in the State. AP was going backwards in all sectors. There were no job opportunities for the young generation. But there was plenty of liquor being made available to spoil them. NTR had always dreamt about better living conditions for the people of AP. He strove hard for the self-respect of the AP people. Whereas, the State’s present situation was very pitiable.

Balakrishna made an indirect attack on the Jagan Reddy regime. At the same time, he asserted that the residual Andhra Pradesh was in great trouble after the unjust bifurcation. At such a time, Chandrababu Naidu gave a proper direction and put the State back on the track. All that good work was now being reversed.

The TDP MLA called upon the youth to take an active part in politics and create awareness to solve the problems of the State.