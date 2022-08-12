Bimbisara First Week Worldwide Collections – Super Hit

By
Telugu360
-
0
Bimbisara First Week Worldwide Collections
Bimbisara First Week Worldwide Collections

Bimbisara First Week Worldwide Collections

Bimbisara has ended its first week with a worldwide distributor share of 25.50 Cr. This is the first film of Kalyan Ram to collect 25 Cr share. The film is a Super Hit at the box office though the blockbuster status depends on how it fares in the Second Week. The film dropped on Wednesday as expected and it has come down to less than 1cr share on Thursday. The film might hit the 30 cr mark worldwide in the full run.

Below are the area-wise shares:

AreaFirst week collections5 Days Collections4 Days Collections3 Days Collections AP/TS Day1 CollectionsPre release business
Nizam7.84 Cr (7 Cr excl GST input) 7.19 Cr (6.41 Cr excl GST input)6.30 Cr (5.62 Cr excl GST input) 5.49 Cr (4.91 Cr excl GST input)2.12 Cr (1.90 Cr excl GST input)4Cr
Ceeded5.10Cr4.52Cr3.90Cr3.35Cr1.25 Cr2.50Cr
UA3.08 Cr (2.75 Cr excl GST input)2.87 Cr (2.56 Cr excl GST input)2.50 Cr (2.23 Cr excl GST input) 2.18 Cr (1.95 Cr excl GST input)0.90 Cr (0.80 Cr excl GST input)
Guntur1.68Cr1.60 Cr
1.43Cr1.28Cr0.57 Cr
East1.40Cr 1.30 Cr1.15Cr1.02Cr0.43 Cr
West1.04Cr0.95 Cr0.84Cr0.74Cr0.36 Cr
Krishna1.36 Cr (1.22 Cr excl GST input)1.28 Cr (1.14 Cr excl GST input)1.11 Cr (0.99 Cr excl GST input)0.98 Cr (0.88 Cr excl GST input)0.37 Cr (0.33 Cr excl GST input)
Nellore0.65Cr0.61 Cr0.55Cr0.49Cr0.26 Cr
Andhra6.50Cr
AP/TS22.15 Cr (20.84 Cr excl GST input)
20.32 Cr (19.09 Cr excl GST input)17.91 Cr (16.71 Cr excl GST input)15.53 Cr (14.72 Cr excl GST input)6.26 Cr (5.90 Cr excl GST input)
ROI1.60Cr1Cr
OS1.80Cr1Cr
Worldwide 25.55 Cr (24.24 Cr)15Cr

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here