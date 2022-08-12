WAKE UP DILRAJU Trending on Twitter

Top producer Dil Raju has been in the news for several bad reasons. With Shankar shifting his focus on Indian 2, there are speculations that Ram Charan’s film with Shankar is pushed and delayed. The Mega fans have taken Twitter by storm demanding an update on RC15. More than 35,000 tweets with the tag “WAKE UP DILRAJU” is trending on Twitter. They are demanding an update about the film and some of the fans are demanding the first look of Ram Charan. The August schedule of RC15 is pushed and Shankar is in plans to resume the shoot of Indian 2 in September. Kamal Haasan is in the USA preparing for the film.

Ram Charan on the other hand has been listening to scripts and he is keen to take up one more project soon. He signed a film in the direction of Gowtam Tinnanuri but the project takes more time to kick-start the shoot. For now, Mega fans are furious on Dil Raju and Sri Venkateswara Creations and they are demanding an update from the production house immediately. Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Srikanth, Jayaram, Anjali and Sunil are playing the lead roles in RC15.