Bimbisara is a four-part franchise

The upcoming fantasy action film Bimbisara trailer has been released yesterday on Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s birthday. The trailer was a visual treat and gave us a hint of war and stunts. The movie is about the time travel of a great Magadha King Bimbisara.

On this occasion, while interacting with media Kalyan Ram shared a piece of interesting updates. If everything goes well, Bimbisara might turn up as a three or four franchise film. The first part will hit screens this August 5th and makers are planning to release the second part by next year August 23rd. Kalyan ram also hinted that if everything works out, his brother NTR also will be part of Bimbisara.

Debutant director Mallidi Vashist is directing Bimbisara and Hari Krishna K is producing the film under the banner NTR Arts Banner.