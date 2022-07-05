NTR’s special suggestions for Buchi Babu

There was much noise about NTR – Buchi Babu collaboration. After Jr NTR announced his upcoming two projects with Koratala Siva and Prashanth Neel, suspense aroused over Buchi Babu’s film. But the latest update is that the film ‘Pedhi’, which is taunted to be a sports drama is still on and recently Buchi Babu has met NTR over the project.

If sources are to be believed, NTR has suggested Buchi Babu to work on the love track in the film and asked him to get a new-age love story. It’s not easy for a director to work with a star hero for his second film. That too NTR is planning to join Buchi Babu after working with star directors like Rajamouli, Koratala Siva and Prashanth Neel. So, Buchi Babu needs to carry the pressure of NTR’s stardom and need to impress him before materializing the project. He has got much time as NTR will only join only after completing the two committed projects. So, let’s hope for the best for Buchi Babu.