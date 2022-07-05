Did Rajamouli change plans for Mahesh Babu’s Next?

Even before the release of RRR, SS Rajamouli and his father Vijayendra Prasad locked the basic plot of Mahesh Babu’s film and it is said to be an action-adventure. After the reception RRR received across the international circuits, Rajamouli is said to have changed his plans. He and his father Vijayendra Prasad are working on a script that will appeal to the global audience. Several ideas are considered and one among them will be locked soon. Rajamouli also is holding talks with several international studios to collaborate for Mahesh Babu’s film.

The canvas would be bigger and Rajamouli will be spending a lot of time on the project. Mahesh Babu will also have to dedicate over two years for the project. An official announcement is expected to be made at the end of this year and the shoot commences next year. Veteran producer KL Narayana will bankroll this prestigious project. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu will be done with the shoot of Trivikram’s film.