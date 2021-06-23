BJP asks KCR to lie-down across RDS canal to stop water to AP!

BJP national vice president DK Aruna on Wednesday demanded Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao to take steps to close the right canal of RDS project and to protect the interests of the people of old Palamuru district.

She said that if required Chief Minister and his MLAs should lie-down across the right canal and should stop illegal diversion of water from RDS to Andhra Pradesh.

Alleging that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao has a tacit understanding with AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, she reminded that KCR has stated in the past that he would turn drought prone Rayalaseema of AP into a prosperous area.

She criticised that the Chief Minister was not bothered even though the interests of the old Palamuru district were undermined with the irrigation projects of AP. She said TRS MLAs said that they would wage a war against AP government for illegal diversion of water and now time has come for them to keep their word.

She alleged that the Chief Minister was not caring an iota about the irrigation projects of old Palamuru district. The government was unable to stop the illegal projects on Krishna River being taken up by AP government and moreover he has been blaming the BJP for the issues.

“Whenever some issue goes out of the hand, the Chief Minister blames the Centre and claims credit for successes. The Chief Minister should stop these dramas immediately. Old Palamuru district has been meted out with lot of injustice during the rule of TRS,” Aruna stated.

She said that Telangana has been achieved to stop the loot of water, funds and jobs by the Andhra people. Even though state has been formed, TS government was unable to stop loot of water by AP government.