Speaker wants to become a minister, but will Jagan oblige?

AP Assembly speaker Tammineni Seetaram, it is being rumoured, is trying to be a minister. He is said to be moving heaven and earth to become a minister. He is said to have told the decision-makers that since he has decided not to contest again, he should be given a chance to work as minister for one last time.

In fact, even during the 2019 elections, Tammineni Sitaram sought votes with a plea that this was his last go at elections. He is said to have told the voters that he would become minister and serve them on last time. However, though he had won the elections comfortably, YS Jagan has asked him to be the Speaker of the legislative assembly. Tammineni is believed to have told his confidants that he would remain speaker for half of the five-year term and then would work as a minister. Though he was a minister during the TDP regime, he later left the party and remained out of power for nearly 15 years. He was in the Praja Rajyam Party for some time. Later, he joined the YSRCP, but again tasted defeat in 2019. After a gap of 15 years, he had won the assembly election in 2019. Now that he is in the ruling party, he wants to have a go at the ministry for one last time.

If you thought that he would gracefully walk into the sunset after this term, you are mistaken. He would bring his son into active politics and make him the next MLA. Thus, his family’s reign would continue in another form.