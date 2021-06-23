KCR dragging new salaries for TS Govt employees!

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced new PRC for state government employees in March in Legislative Assembly with effect from April.

Employees should have drawn new salaries for April, May and June. But this has not happened yet.

KCR delayed signing of file pertaining to new PRC till June.

Sensing employees anger, the cabinet recently approved PRC again and announced that they will get new salaries for June.

But shockingly, all the departments sent old salary bills to treasury department this month too.

This is because the finance department is yet to update software to upload new salaries online.

With this, employees will have to wait for one more month to get new salaries.

Employees unions suspect that KCR is deliberately delaying new salaries due to financial constraints of state government.