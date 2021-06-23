This man has divided Telangana BJP vertically

The BJP is known for its unity, sense of purpose and organisational loyalty. Even when the party had few seats, the unity was stark and the party leaders spoke in one voice. But, not anymore. The BJP in Telangana is divided. The leaders are speaking in different voices these days. The reason? The reason is one person who doesn’t belong to BJP, nor does he share BJP’s ideology.

The man in question is Navin Kumar. Now, that name doesn’t quite ring a bell for Navin Kumar is better known as Teenmaar Mallanna. A section of the party is said to be having a soft corner for Teen Maar Mallanna on caste lines. Though Mallanna does not share BJP’s ideology, some leaders are said to be financially backing him and his activities. Even during the recent Graduate MLC elections, these leaders are said to have funded him due to caste considerations.

This is believed to have caused a heated discussion within the party ranks. A section of the party leaders have reportedly taken the issue to the notice of the national leadership. They have reportedly told the national leadership that supporting a Left-leaning, anti-BJP person even when the party has an official candidate was wrong. The official party candidate stood fifth in the contest because of this two-timing, they reportedly told the high command.

After this, the party’s central leadership is said to have called for an explanation. To add to the woes, after the elections, Mallanna has stepped up criticising the BJP and its policies. Those who have complained to the national leadership have reportedly told them about Mallanna’s recent criticism of the BJP. They have reportedly told that a section of the party is still funding Mallanna.