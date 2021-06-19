BJP blasts KCR for ‘unlocking’ Telangana at a time!

The BJP on Saturday lashed out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for taking a decision in the cabinet meeting to lift lockdown completely in Telangana at one go from tomorrow (June 20).

The BJP expressed severe concern over KCR’s decision to open all the schools and colleges from July 1.

The BJP said KCR’s decision to lift lockdown totally from June 20 and open all educational institutions from July 1 was in utter disregard of Central government’s guidelines to gradually ease lockdown restrictions in phases.

BJP Telangana chief spokesperson K.Krishna Saagar Rao saiid that CM KCR is gambling with public health in Telangana State with his ‘hasty decisions’.

He said Central government has issued fresh guidelines to all states to be extra careful with unlock process, as the return of Covid-19 infection spike is a real possibility.

BJP is seriously concerned about the state government’s order to open schools for physical learning. The health experts all over the nation are warning of children being highly vulnerable for Covidi-19 infection during the possible third wave.

BJP warned CM KCR to not be reckless, negligent and irresponsible with his decisions regarding Covid-19, as the return of the spike is a real possibility.