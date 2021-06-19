TS cabinet key decision: 3 govt super speciality hospitals in Hyd

The Telangana State Cabinet on Saturday approved the construction of three more super speciality hospitals under the GHMC limits and to modernise existing TIMS-Gachibowli as a super speciality hospital keeping in view the needs of people.

Among the three new super speciality hospitals, one would be on the premises of Government Chest Hospital, the second one at the fruit

market premises at Gaddi Annaram area where the fruit market is shifted and the third one in Medchel Malkajgiri district between Alwal

and the ORR. In all the Cabinet has decided to set up four super speciality hospitals including the TIMS.

The State Cabinet has ratified the decision taken by government to modernize the existing vegetable market in Kothapet and convert into

an integrated vegetable and meat market.

The agriculture department officials informed the cabinet that the paddy yield last year was more than 3 Crore tonnes. So far this

season, till this month the rainfall was more than 60 per cent than the normal rainfall. The rainfall is more than 5 per cent compared to

the last year; the agriculture department briefed the cabinet.

The marketing department stated that the government had procured 1.4 crore tonnes of paddy last year, the traders purchased 1.6 crore

tonnes and the rest is used by people for their own needs. The agriculture department informed the cabinet that so far Rs 5,145 crore

had already deposited in the farmers’ accounts this kharif under Rythu Bandhu.

The Cabinet has instructed the officials concerned to re launch the sheep distribution scheme for the Yadavs who are in the shepherd

rearing profession. The cabinet also instructed the officials to take all the necessary measures to set up modern hair dressing saloons in the villages as decided earlier for the benefit of Nayi Brahmin professionals.

The cabinet also instructed that measures should be taken to ensure that the toddy tappers get the insurance immediately, release of ex

gratia amount to toddy and fisheries workers, to release funds to the MBC Corporation for the benefit of other hereditary professions. Like

the way farmers’ insurance is being paid quickly, insurance to hereditary professionals should also be paid. The cabinet also

instructed the officials to take measures to pay the handloom workers’ insurance.