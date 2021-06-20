What is the major challenge ahead for Tollywood?

With the decline in the new coronavirus cases, Telugu cinema is returning back to the track. Some of the film shoots resumed recently and the others are expected to start from the first week of July. Telangana government granted permission to reopen the theatres with new guidelines that will be issued soon. The theatres will not reopen on a full note as there are no notable releases in the town. The biggest challenge happens to be Andhra Pradesh. The government is yet to announce a date from which normalcy returns.

AP Government issued a GO which slashed the ticket prices. Most of the exhibitors are unhappy with the sudden move from the government. Now the exhibitors in AP are not ready to reopen the screens until the GO is revised. Some crucial meetings are planned currently and a bunch of Tollywood celebrities are expected to meet AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. Once the issues get resolved, Tollywood filmmakers will announce the release dates of films. The entire film industry will have to wait for the decision made by the government of AP for now.