Buzz: Nithiin and Rashmika to team up again?

Young actor Nithiin romanced Kannada beauty Rashmika Mandanna in Bheeshma and the film ended up as a hit. The duo will soon team up if things fall in the right place. Rashmika is considered for the role of the leading lady in Nithiin’s upcoming movie that will be directed by Vakkantham Vamsi. The project will have its official launch next month and the regular shoot will follow. Nithiin gave his nod for the project and Vakkantham Vamsi is now in talks with Rashmika.

The actress is yet to sign the project and Tagore Madhu will produce this untitled film. Nithiin is currently busy completing the shoot of Maestro which reached the final stages. The film will have a direct digital release soon. Nithiin will take a small break and he will prepare himself for Vakkantham Vamsi’s project. He is also in talks with Krishna Chaitanya for Powerpeta and the film rolls next year