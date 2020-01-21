BJP-Jana Sena to launch joint struggle against Amaravati capital shifting!

The BJP and Jana Sena which recently joined hands to work together in Andhra Pradesh, have announced to launch a joint struggle against the decision of YSRCP government headed by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to shift executive capital from Amaravathi to Vizag and set up three capital cities for AP.

BJP AP unit president Kanna Lakshminarayana on Tuesday condemned the three state capitals’ decision and accused the YSRCP government of “implementing anti-people’s policies”.

He made it clear that the BJP, in association with its ally Jana Sena, would launch a struggle against what he called “the anti-people’s policies of the government”.

Addressing a joint media conference in the national capital along with party MP GVL Narasimha Rao, Kanna condemned that propaganda that the Centre was behind every eccentric decision that the YSRCP takes.

The YSRCP did not put forth the three state capitals’ formula prior to the Assembly elections, he said, adding that the people would not believe the YSRCP propaganda.

Narasimha Rao said the notion of three state capitals was a myth and accused the TDP and YSRCP of giving priority to their selfish goals.

Referring to the TDP’s demand for the Centre’s mediation on the issue, the MP said that the issue was purely state’s issue and ruled out the Centre’s involvement in the issue.

Calling the TDP a dummy, he sought to know that is it going to do if the Centre mediates the issue playing the role of big a brother?

The YSRCP is producing evidence on the insider trading that had taken place in Amaravati capital development region, he said demanding to know who stopped it from taking action against the TDP.

He declared that an action plan on Amaravati would be implemented in consultation with the Jana Sena and both the parties will bring pressure on Jagan to rollback his decision on Amaravathi capital shifting.