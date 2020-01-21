Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Buy 1 Get 1 in USA

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo craze is continuing all over the Overseas and across USA. A big Thank you to all the Overseas audience who made this a huge blockbuster.

Now it’s in $3 M club and continuing its rampage in USA and expecting to set Non-Baahubali record in USA. Interestingly it’s 4th Sankranti blockbuster to BlueSky.

As it’s again another Tuesday of the week, enjoy the AT&T offer by buying two tickets at one ticket cost. Treat your friends and family with this offer and repeated audience are welcome.

As this offer is only online offer and not available at the theater, book your tickets before going to the theaters. Use AT&T Thanks App on your mobile to buy the tickets.

Note: You won’t see this movie on Amazon Prime or Netflix! Watch it on Big screen and enjoy the film.

