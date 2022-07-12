BJP leaders share dais with YSRCP and TDP on same day

AP BJP leaders, particularly its chief Somu Veerraju shared the dais with ruling YSR Congress and opposition TDP on the same day on Tuesday in Vijayawada. Veerraju, who keeps on criticising both YSR Congress chief, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu day in and day out had to share the dais with them separately.

Veerraju accompanied NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu in Andhra Pradesh, who came here to seek support for her in the Presidential election. She first attended the meeting hosted by YSR Congress chief, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in Mangalagiri.

The AP BJP chief thanked Jagan Mohan Reddy for extending support to the BJP-sponsored NDA candidate in the presidential election.

Later, Veerraju joined Murmu and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy to meet the TDP leaders in a hotel in Vijayawada. The TDP too had extended its support to Murmu and requested the BJP leaders to visit them during her visit to the State.

Accordingly, the BJP leaders followed Murmu to a hotel in Vijayawada and shared the dais with Chandrababu Naidu. He had to be seated on the dais along with other TDP leaders including K Atchannaidu and Yanamala Ramakrishnudu.

Quite interestingly, the TDP broke away with the BJP before the 2019 elections and Somu Veerraju has been hitting the TDP hard since then. When some attempts were reportedly made for a patch up, Veerraju was in the forefront in opposing alliance with the TDP again.

However, in politics everything is possible and there are no permanent friends and foes in power politics.