Jagan introduces his MPs, MLAs to NDA Presidential candidate

YSR Congress president and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced his party MPs and MLAs to NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu at a private function hall in Mangalagiri of Guntur district on Tuesday.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy accompanied Murmu while BJP AP president Somu Veerraju, MPs C M Ramesh, G V L Narasimha Rao, MLC P V N Madhav and others received her at the airport.

Murmu had arrived at Gannavaram airport and drew straight to the chief minister’s camp office in Tadepalli, where the chief minister hosted a high team in honour of Murmu. Later, they went to the function hall, where the MPs and MLAs were waiting.

Speaking on behalf of the party, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the party had extended unconditional support to Murmu who belonged to the ST community. He said that the YSR Congress has been in the forefront in promoting social justice in the state. He said that the party had given due representation to the neglected sections and women in all positions.

The chief minister emphasised the need to vote for Murmu to give due share to the Scheduled Tribes in the country and make them part of this democracy. He wanted his party MPs and MLAs to ensure that the vote was cast properly and informed them that the party would conduct a mock poll at the Assembly premises on July 18, a couple of hours before the actual polling began.

YSR Congress Parliamentary Party leader, V Vijayasai Reddy, who welcomed Murmu to the meeting explained how social justice is being implemented in Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

BJP state president Somu Veerraju thanked the YSR Congress for its support to the NDA candidate. He said that Andhra Pradesh is the only state where both the ruling and opposition parties have extended support to the NDA candidate.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders including Union Ministers have requested Jagan Mohan Reddy to support the NDA candidate in the presidential election. Thus, he discounted BJP general secretary Sathya Kumar’s statement that no one had asked for Jagan Mohan Reddy’s support to NDA in the presidential election.