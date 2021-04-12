BJP manifesto gimmicks on depoliticising TTD

Some BJP senior leaders like Subramania Swamy have long been demanding the removal of the State Government control on the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). At the same time, they are not talking about similar steps in respect of all other temples in the country. The singular reason is the TTD is one of the largest earning temples in the entire world with lakhs of devotees making donations round the year and politicians clamouring for influence in its administration.

Now, the BJP has included the TTD autonomy issue in its latest manifesto in the Tirupati by-election. It has promised to bring the Seven Hills Temple out of the control of the AP Government. This would be done in order to protect the sanctity of the Devasthanam.

The BJP manifesto has also promised to bring the TTD under the one and only supervision of Dharmacharyas. Thereby, the divinity of the shrine would be protected in different ways. Other religious propaganda atop the Seven Hills Temple would be totally eradicated. The devotees’ many demands would be fulfilled without allowing political interference. These included the installation of the Sarabhaiah statue in Tirupati.

The BJP manifestos being released in times of elections in different states were raising eyebrows. Already, it promised Special Status to Puducherry even though the Modi regime has ruled out the same for AP in the past.