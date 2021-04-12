Real test starts for Vakeel Saab

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan made his comeback with Vakeel Saab and the film released on Friday. The film received fantastic respone from the audience and it recovered close to 70 percent of the theatrical rights. The AP government issued a GO and revised the ticket prices which turned out to be a rude shock for the buyers during the coronavirus season. The real test for the film starts today.

Vakeel Saab has to collect exceptional revenues with revised prices to end up as a decent grosser in its final run. The film attained hit status but the final numbers are yet to be known. Sriram Venu directed Vakeel Saab and Dil Raju is the producer. Pawan Kalyan, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya, Prakash Raj played the lead roles in this court drama. The theatrical rights of Vakeel Saab are valued at Rs 90 crores.