Exclusive: Chiranjeevi’s Acharya new Release Date

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva are teaming up for the first time for an action-packed social drama that is titled Acharya. The film is announced for May 13th release but it will not make up because of the pending shoot and the second wave of coronavirus. The shooting portions are expected to be completed by the end of this month and the post-production work is happening at a fast pace.

Going with the update, the makers are in plans to release the film on June 18th across the globe and an announcement is expected after considGoing the situations. Kajal, Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood will be seen in other important roles. Chiranjeevi and Charan will be seen in the roles of terrorists in this social drama that is produced by Matinee Entertainments are the producers. Manisharma is the music director for Acharya.