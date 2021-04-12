Ravi Teja’s Khiladi Teaser: Highly Intense

Here comes the highly anticipated teaser of mass maharaja Ravi Teja’s Khiladi unveiled on the auspicious occasion of Telugu New Year, i.e. Ugadi. The teaser looks highly intense with Ravi Teja’s powerful performance, Ramesh Varma’s stylish taking, Sujit Vaasudev

And GK Vishnu’s exceptional cinematography and Devi Sri Prasad’s outstanding background music.

Ravi Teja plays a dual role and there is variation in terms of styling and characterization of two roles. Heroines Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi also get screen space in the teaser that also shows Arjun who plays a vital role.

There is a glimpse of the much-hyped jail action sequence. But the best part is Ravi Teja voicing a powerful dialogue that describes his character. “If you play smart without stupid emotions, you are unstoppable,” utters Ravi Teja.

The teaser promises, Khiladi is going to be a high-octane action entertainer incorporated with all the commercial elements.