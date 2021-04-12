YCP targets Naidu-Pawan on Special Status

The YCP election campaign has slowed down a bit ever since Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy cancelled his April 14 public meeting in Tirupati. The local leaders, MLAs and Ministers are campaigning locally. But their campaign is not matching with that being carried out by Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh themselves. The Sakshi media is doing its bit to attack the Opposition with its stinging articles everyday.

The latest attack by the YCP and the Sakshi media on the TDP is regarding the so called ‘secret deals’ between the TDP and the Jana Sena. The ruling party is asserting that Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan are not criticising each other in the present election campaign. They owed an explanation to the public.

The YCP leaders are asking why Naidu and Pawan are not questioning the BJP leaders on the issue of Special Category Status promise made to AP. It was a fact that in the 2014 election, Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan shared dais with PM Modi all across the State. At that time, Modi and BJP leaders repeatedly made promises on the Special Status.

Instead of bringing pressure on the Modi regime, the TDP and the Jana Sena are bringing pressure on the YCP regime in AP. In final analysis, it is clear that Special Status has just become an empty election issue that will remain an unfulfilled dream for the AP people.