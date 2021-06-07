BJP MP decries ‘third degree’ on AP rebel Raju

The MPs of different parties are slowly reacting on YCP rebel MP Raghurama Raju’s letters. Even a BJP MP has expressed concern over the treatment meted out to Mr. Raju. BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal, who is chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Irrigation, has decried the ‘third degree’ methods allegedly used on Mr. Raju.

The BJP MP has said that the attack on Mr. Raju has deeply pained him. Mr. Jaiswal asserted that he would certainly raise the issue on the floor of the Parliament at the earliest opportunity. Towards this extent, the BJP MP has sent an email to Raghurama Raju and gave his assurance.

Orissa MP Chandrasekhar Sahoo has also expressed his solidarity to Mr. Raju. He said that an attack on a Parliamentarian would not be pardonable. He assured Mr. Raju that he would surely take objection to this incident in the Parliament.

Meanwhile, Raghurama has been silently continuing his counter attack on the AP CM. As ordered by the Supreme Court, Mr. Raju is not holding any press conferences on the CID case. However, he is writing letters to one and all. Now, Mr. Raju has sent letters to all the Chief Ministers in the country except. The MP narrated how he faced custodial torture in AP and requested the CMs to condemn the incident by passing resolutions in their respective assemblies.