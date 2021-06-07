KCR offers MLC post for TTDP chief Ramana!

TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is leaving no stone unturned to check sacked health minister Etela Rajender on his own turf.

Etela Rajender hails from Backward Classes and Karimnagar district.

Now, KCR reportedly making moves to lure Telangana TDP president L Ramana into TRS fold.

Like Etela, Ramana is also a BC leader and hails from Karimangar district.

With this move, he wants to send a message to BCs in general and BCs in Karimnagar in particular that he is not against BCs and removal of Etela should not be viewed as anti-BC stand of TRS.

It is believed that KCR had even offered MLC seat to Ramana in return to show that he always gives prominence to BCs in TRS.

Ramana, who is in political oblivion since bifurcation of AP and TDP losing its identity in Telangana since 2014, will get a fresh lease of political life by joining TRS and becoming MLC.

TDP, which is already on ventilator in Telangana will be washed away completely with the exit of Ramana, the lone noted leader of TDP in Telangana.

Ramana is expected to join TRS anytime soon.