Centre to vaccinate all Indians free of cost: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has indicated that in view of the demands of several state governments, the Centre will provide free vaccines to all the states. He also said that even those below 18 years of age would be given free vaccines. He said the free vaccine would be provided to people of all age and income groups. He said this ambitious programme would be unveiled from June 21.

In his broadcast to the nation on Monday, Modi said that those who want to pay and get vaccinated in private hospitals. The private hospitals will collect only Rs 150 towards service charges over and above the vaccine cost. He said the monitoring of the private hospitals would be left to the state Government. He said that the states would be allocated quotas and the state governments would be given prior notices to get ready for the vaccination.

In another major announcement, he said that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Yojana, under which free rice would be supplied to over 80 crore people till November. He said this would ensure that the people would not go without food.

He also decried the devious attempts made in some quarters to belittle the quality of India’s indigenous vaccines. He said such people were playing with the lives of gullible people. He also asked the public at large to be vigilant and follow all the Covid control procedures. He exuded confidence that India will defeat Corona and emerge stronger. He termed the Covid as the biggest threat to humanity in modern times.

Interestingly, this is the first public address that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made during the second wave of Corona. Though he has addressed the people at least 11 times during the first wave, he has not addressed the nation after the second wave struck the country by April-end.