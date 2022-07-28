BJP plans a rally for Amaravati, public meeting at Thulluru

The AP BJP leaders have planned a massive public contact programme in the Amaravati villages. The leaders are planning for a marathon walk from Undavalli to Thulluru, covering 29 villages of the capital city Amaravati area.

The programme is scheduled to start at Undavalli on Friday and end at Thulluru on August 4. The total walk would cover 75 kilometres and the party senior leaders are expected to take part at various points of the walk.

Sources say that BJP’s ally, the Jana Sena and opposition TDP, are likely to extend their support for the BJP’s walk for Amaravati. It has been the TDP that has been supporting the Amaravati farmers to fight against the YSR Congress government for the past three years.

The Amaravati farmers have held rallies in all the 29 villages, conducted protests in Delhi and walked from AP High Court to Tirupati temple as part of their agitation in the last three years. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu had addressed them on several occasions and had been supporting them for every programme.

Though the BJP is not an ally now, Chandrababu Naidu is likely to extend his support and ask his party leaders to support the BJP’s marathon walk.

It is only Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, who did not join the protests so far, except once when he visited the area two years ago. It is to be seen if Pawan Kalyan would support the BJP’s programme and join the public meeting at Thulluru on August 4 or remain silent.

The BJP had promised to complete the construction of the capital in just one year if the party is voted to power in the 2024 general elections. Now, ahead of the elections, the BJP has taken up the issue and is fighting for the Amaravati farmers.