Will Ravi Teja Finally Score A Hit?

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja after going through a lean patch delivered a hit with Krack. But he immediately delivered a flop like Khiladi. The star is trying to test his luck with Ramarao On Duty releasing tomorrow.

Directed by Sarath Mandava, the movie is carrying positive buzz. The trailer and the Ramarao Mass Notice released the other day were impressive.

The action portions of the film as evident through the trailers are very impressive.

Director Sarath added some novelty to the story by adding the thriller element. Also, the runtime is so convenient at just 2 hours 26 minutes.

Ravi Teja plays a Government servant for the first time in his career and that also adds freshness to the film.

The star also partnered in the film production and also aggressively promoted the movie before the release like no other film in the past.

The advance bookings are also looking promising. So things are all positive at this moment for Ravi Teja to score a hit.