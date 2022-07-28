Guntur youth deceives girls, marries five

A youth from Guntur district cheated five girls and married them all, by telling them that he is a software employee in the US. He cheated all the five and was finally landed in the police net on Thursday.

According to the Guntur police, Krosuri Satish Babu of Palnadu district married Sri Lakshmi of Guntur town in June this year. He told her and the in-laws that he is a software employee in the US and convinced them for the marriage.

After the marriage, he demanded Rs 80 lakh from the in-laws and threatened to leak the bedroom videos and photos on the internet. Sri Lakshmi noticed him chatting with other women when he was with her.

Following his blackmailing demands, she suspected something fishy and lodged a complaint with the Disha police in Guntur.

The police found that there were already two complaints against him in the past in the same police station. On learning this, the police laid a trap and caught him and his father in the town.

The police said that the youth married a girl from Visakhapatnam in 2005 first and another girl in the US in 2014. He divorced his first wife in 2017 and married another girl from Narasaraopet in the same year. She lodged a complaint with the police as she had some differences with Satish Babu.

In 2019, Satish Babu married another girl from Nellore and Sri Lakshmi from Guntur in June this year.