BJP taking advantage out of YCP, TDP and Pawan rivalries

From the beginning, the AP regional parties are having serious political differences and divisions along caste and ideological lines. This has become a big disadvantage for them as well as for their state at the national scene. BJP Government at the Centre is appearing least bothered about the problems of AP voters. Despite this, there is no major protest against the CAA and NRC in the state. What more, CM Jagan Reddy and Chandrababu Naidu are keeping largely silent while Pawan Kalyan is defending the citizenship related policies of the Modi government.

Amid this political crisis in AP, BJP is making maximum out of this by adopting separate strategies to deal with the 3 regional parties. Modi-Shah are keeping CM Jagan Reddy under their control with their enigmatic policies of non-cooperation and non-interference in AP affairs. At the same time, they are bent on hurting the TDP some way or the other. The immediate chance that BJP took for this was alliance with Pawan Kalyan. Here also, BJP is bent on taking greater advantage by using Pawan Kalyan as their brand ambassador for CAA and NRC campaign. Already, BJP leaders are planning a joint public meeting of Amit Shah and Pawan Kalyan next month on CAA awareness in Telugu states. But so far, there is no hint of BJP joining Pawan mission to support Amaravati farmers agitation.