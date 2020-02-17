Disastrous weekend for World Famous Lover – Worldwide Collections

World Famous has a very poor first weekend as the film has collected a distributor share of 8.75 Cr. The collections are even less than NOTA ( also a Disaster) which had collected 9.25 Cr share. Worldwide theatrical rights of the film are valued for 30.50 Cr & the recovery so far is even less than 30 per cent. The film will find very tough from today onwards.

Below are the area wise shares

AreaWeekend CollectionsDay 1 CollectionsPre-Release
Nizam3.29 Cr2.01 Cr9 Cr Valued
Ceeded0.78 Cr0.49 Cr4 Cr Advance
UA0.70 Cr0.52 Cr
Guntur0.60 Cr0.43 Cr
East0.46 Cr0.30 Cr
West0.33 Cr0.20 Cr
Krishna0.39 Cr0.25 Cr
Nellore0.30 Cr0.18 Cr
Andhra10 Cr NRA
AP/TS6.85 Cr4.38 Cr23 Cr
ROI0.90 Cr4 Cr
Overseas1 Cr3.50 Cr
Worldwide8.75 Cr30.50 Cr
