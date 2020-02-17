Disastrous weekend for World Famous Lover – Worldwide Collections

World Famous has a very poor first weekend as the film has collected a distributor share of 8.75 Cr. The collections are even less than NOTA ( also a Disaster) which had collected 9.25 Cr share. Worldwide theatrical rights of the film are valued for 30.50 Cr & the recovery so far is even less than 30 per cent. The film will find very tough from today onwards.
Below are the area wise shares
|Area
|Weekend Collections
|Day 1 Collections
|Pre-Release
|Nizam
|3.29 Cr
|2.01 Cr
|9 Cr Valued
|Ceeded
|0.78 Cr
|0.49 Cr
|4 Cr Advance
|UA
|0.70 Cr
|0.52 Cr
|Guntur
|0.60 Cr
|0.43 Cr
|East
|0.46 Cr
|0.30 Cr
|West
|0.33 Cr
|0.20 Cr
|Krishna
|0.39 Cr
|0.25 Cr
|Nellore
|0.30 Cr
|0.18 Cr
|Andhra
|10 Cr NRA
|AP/TS
|6.85 Cr
|4.38 Cr
|23 Cr
|ROI
|0.90 Cr
|4 Cr
|Overseas
|1 Cr
|3.50 Cr
|Worldwide
|8.75 Cr
|30.50 Cr
Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com