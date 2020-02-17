Disastrous weekend for World Famous Lover – Worldwide Collections

World Famous has a very poor first weekend as the film has collected a distributor share of 8.75 Cr. The collections are even less than NOTA ( also a Disaster) which had collected 9.25 Cr share. Worldwide theatrical rights of the film are valued for 30.50 Cr & the recovery so far is even less than 30 per cent. The film will find very tough from today onwards.

Below are the area wise shares

Area Weekend Collections Day 1 Collections Pre-Release Nizam 3.29 Cr 2.01 Cr 9 Cr Valued Ceeded 0.78 Cr 0.49 Cr 4 Cr Advance UA 0.70 Cr 0.52 Cr Guntur 0.60 Cr 0.43 Cr East 0.46 Cr 0.30 Cr West 0.33 Cr 0.20 Cr Krishna 0.39 Cr 0.25 Cr Nellore 0.30 Cr 0.18 Cr Andhra 10 Cr NRA AP/TS 6.85 Cr 4.38 Cr 23 Cr ROI 0.90 Cr 4 Cr Overseas 1 Cr 3.50 Cr Worldwide 8.75 Cr 30.50 Cr